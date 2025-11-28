CM honours sportswomen, announces Rs 5 lakh prize each

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday honoured and announced a cash prize of Rs five lakh each for two players from Karnataka, Dhanalakshmi and Lakshya Rajesh, for their outstanding achievements in international sporting events.

Dhanalakshmi was a part of the Indian women’s kabaddi team that clinched the gold medal at the Kabaddi World Cup held in Dhaka. Lakshya Rajesh won the silver medal in the singles’ category at the Asian Junior Badminton Championship in China.

“The chief minister met the sportswomen at his office in Vidhana Soudha and congratulated them. He praised their dedication and encouraged them to achieve further success, bringing more glory to the state and the nation,” a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said.