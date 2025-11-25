CM inaugurates projects worth Rs 2,000 crore in a single day

Chikkaballapur: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that the BJP’s repeated allegation of an “empty state treasury” has been firmly countered through over Rs 1 lakh crore worth of development works already launched by the Congress government.

He was speaking after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for several major projects, including the Hi-Tech Silk Cocoon Market and the HN Valley Phase-3 project, which will fill 164 lakes in the region. The event also saw the distribution of benefits to various eligible beneficiaries. The newly inaugurated Hi-Tech Silk Cocoon Market will greatly benefit silk growers across the state, the Chief Minister said. “The sheer scale of development works being launched in the Shidlaghatta constituency today reflects the pace at which our government is moving. We are delivering exactly what we promised. We have already spent more than Rs 1 lakh crore on guarantee schemes, and an equal amount on development programmes. Today’s projects are part of that commitment,” he added.

Rejecting the BJP’s claim that the state treasury is empty, Siddaramaiah said, “Every household in Karnataka receives government support every month—either through our guarantee schemes or welfare initiatives. This is possible only because the financial management of our government is strong.”

He reiterated that no guarantee scheme would be discontinued during the tenure of his government. Large allocations are being made for minor irrigation, urban development, and rural development, he said, citing official data. Responding to demands placed by District In-Charge Minister MC Sudhakar and local MLAs, Siddaramaiah announced that a Mini Vidhana Soudha would be sanctioned for Shidlaghatta, along with funds for several other developmental works.

Economic empowerment for every individual, dismantling caste barriers, and inclusive growth remain the government’s priorities, he emphasised. “Our government works for the poor of all castes and all religions. We represent an administration that includes everyone,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the previous BJP government, Siddaramaiah said the party failed to deliver development when it had the opportunity. “They did not build even a single house during their entire tenure. Today, our programmes and welfare schemes are reaching every doorstep. Unable to digest this, BJP resorts to lies and divisive politics,” he said. Siddaramaiah asserted that his government would continue development-oriented governance that brings people together. Support for the weaver community of Shidlaghatta would also be strengthened, he added.

“We have kept every promise we made to the people. That is why the Congress government will return to power again in 2028—without a doubt,” he declared confidently.