CM should have announced relief to victims before aerial survey: LoP

Bengaluru: CM Siddaramaiah should have first announced relief and then conducted an aerial survey. Instead, without even announcing the relief, only a survey is being done, alleged opposition leader R. Ashoka.

Speaking at a press conference, he said that CM Siddaramaiah is conducting an aerial survey to assess the flood situation in the districts of North Karnataka. Due to potholes on all roads and people blocking roads in protest, the fearful Chief Minister is viewing from a helicopter. The government should have announced how much relief would be given for damage to every crop including jowar and tur, house damage, and school damage. But so far, the government has not issued any order. On one hand, the treasury is empty. On the other hand, preparations are underway to blame the central government, he alleged.

The Chief Minister should have formed a team of ministers. He should have called a meeting of officials and appointed nodal officers. He should have checked if food is being properly provided in rehabilitation centers. Without doing anything, an aerial survey is being conducted from a helicopter. This government has not responded properly to the victims, he said.

Signs of an October revolution are emerging in Congress. After the revolution, there are signs of a change in CM. If the government becomes unstable and falls, it would be appropriate to hold elections. We will not go to topple the government like Congress. In two and a half years, the government has not taken off. Congress MLAs and ministers are saying that there has been no development. In such a situation, it would be appropriate to hold elections, he said.

The government is collecting unnecessary information in the caste survey. If extremely personal questions are asked in the caste survey, people may not provide information. The court has also said that this is a matter left to the people. The central government is conducting caste census and population census as per the Constitution by exercising its authority. The state government has no authority to conduct a survey, he said.

No training has been given to those conducting the survey. Threats are being made to suspend staff who do not conduct the survey. There was no need for the state government to conduct a survey at all. They are attempting to write the fate of two crore households in just two days. In the columns of the caste survey, priority is given only to caste/religion. There are no social-educational aspects in it. After the survey is completed, the report will be thrown into the trash bin. We have no opposition to the caste survey, but we oppose the agenda of dividing caste/religion. CM Siddaramaiah is anti-Hindu, and he has shown that conduct here. We have no objection to giving scheduled tribe status to any caste under the Constitution, he said.

Potholes in Bengaluru have become death traps. A young woman in Bengaluru lost her life due to a road pothole. People are questioning who is responsible for this death. Even though DCM D.K. Shivakumar rode around on a bike, and the CM toured the city, it has been of no use. During the BJP tenure, roads were asphalted. Potholes have formed after that. Still, this government has not repaired them, he said.