Communally Provocative Graffiti Found in Karnataka Engineering College Hostel, Police Launch Probe

Karkala (Udupi district): The Udupi district police have launched an investigation after communally provocative and obscene graffiti was discovered inside the women's hostel of a reputed engineering college in Nitte, near Karkala.

According to police, the slogans—written in English on the wall of a first-floor bathroom in the hostel—contained language that could incite enmity between communities. The graffiti was discovered on the evening of May 7 and reported to the police by the hostel manager.

Among the slogans were phrases such as “Hindustan nahi, Muslimstan bol” and “Muslim Zindabad, Hindu fuck off,” sparking concern among staff and students.

“The content of the writing is of a highly provocative nature and seems intended to create disharmony between religious groups. A case has been registered and investigations are ongoing,” according to Superintendent of Police Dr Arun K said in a statement.

A case has been filed under Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which pertains to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, among others, Dr Arun said.

Police teams are examining CCTV footage and speaking to students residing in the hostel as part of efforts to identify the individual or individuals responsible. While early reports suggested the possible involvement of a student, officials have not confirmed any suspects at this stage.

The college administration has yet to issue a formal statement on the incident. Meanwhile, local authorities have called for restraint and assured that appropriate action will be taken following the investigation.

The incident comes at a time when concerns are being raised over the growing use of educational spaces for spreading divisive ideologies.