Cong delegation flags rising communal tensions in Udupi

Udupi: A delegation of senior Congress leaders from the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), on a two-day visit to promote communal harmony in the coastal region, concluded its tour of Udupi on Tuesday after visiting prominent religious sites and engaging with civil society representatives.

The team, led by former Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman V R Sudarshan, visited the Sri Krishna Mutt, Jamia Masjid, and Mother of Sorrows Church, and held discussions with stakeholders on the growing communal polarisation in the region.

Sudarshan noted that despite Udupi’s reputation for academic and intellectual vibrancy, a “small section” of people was contributing to communal unrest.

“Hate speech by political leaders must stop if the region is to move forward.

Political pluralism is vital — domination by one party could hurt the region’s long-term prospects,” he said.

Rajya Sabha MP Dr Nasir Hussain, also part of the delegation, warned that communal disturbances had the potential to damage Udupi’s economic standing.z “This is a region known for its educated population.

Violence not only disrupts lives but also discourages investment,” he said.

He further demanded that state authorities clamp down on the sand and narcotics mafias in the coastal belt and assured that the Congress would push for serious investigation into all pending murder cases in the area.