Cong fact-finding team submits report on Dakshina Kannada
Bengaluru: A three-day fact-finding mission of the Congress party led by AICC General Secretary Syed Naseer Hussain has submitted its report to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar regarding recent incidents in Dakshina Kannada district.
The delegation visited the region to assess the ground realities following a series of disturbing incidents reported in the district. During their tour, the team held meetings with leaders from various religious and community groups to gather inputs and build a comprehensive understanding of the situation KPCC Working President and MLC Manjunath Bhandari was also present at the event to hand over the report to the KPCC president DK Shivakumar.
The findings were formally submitted Thursday at the KPCC headquarters in Bengaluru. KPCC Vice-President V.R. Sudarshan, former Minister Kimmane Rathnakar, and former MP Jayaprakash Hegde were present on the occasion.