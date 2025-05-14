Cong leaders should not speak divisive language at this juncture: LoP

Bengaluru: The Indian Army has eliminated over 100 terrorists. Opposition Leader R Ashok stated that Congress leaders should refrain from speaking divisive words during the announcement of a ceasefire.

Speaking at a press conference, he said Congress leaders should avoid divisive rhetoric. They talk of peace before a war but question why the war was stopped after a ceasefire. They also demand a session, but this is not the time for it. Our soldiers have provided evidence, and no one should demand further proof.

Prime Minister Modi has already given a clear message regarding reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the Indus River agreement.

At this juncture, Congress should support the soldiers instead of playing politics. We are not questioning past events like giving up PoK or the Mumbai attacks. There’s no need to compare this to Indira Gandhi.

If they cite the creation of Bangladesh, the question arises why PoK was given up. But we are not discussing this now, as it’s not the time for such talk.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has consistently opposed war. The Congress party tweeted about peace. Meanwhile, Minister Krishna Byregowda is speaking contrarily. Whatever we say, the Indian Army’s officers make the decisions. The ceasefire was also their decision.

Prime Minister Modi has clarified there was no third-party mediation for the ceasefire, and India will not accept any mediation.

Tiranga Yatra

Before the war began, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given full freedom to the Indian Army. It is every Indian’s duty to say we stand with our soldiers. For this, the BJP will organize a Tiranga Yatra on May 15 in the capital and major cities. In Bengaluru, the yatra will proceed from Shiruru Park to 18th Cross on Sampige Road in Malleshwaram. There will be no party symbols, only the national flag.

The yatra will be held in district centres on May 16 and 17, and in taluk centres from May 18 to 23. The public should participate in large numbers. The Indian Army has shown what happens when the sindoor of Indian women is touched. Over 100 terrorists have been killed, training camps destroyed, and Pakistan has been brought to the point of pleading to stop the war.