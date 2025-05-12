Dakshina Kannada Police Crack Down on Illegal Tint Glass Use, Collect ₹2.53 Lakh in Fines

Mangaluru: In a concerted effort to enforce road safety regulations, the Dakshina Kannada district police launched a special drive targeting vehicles using illegal tinted glasses, collecting fines amounting to ₹2.53 lakh in a single day.

The operation, held on May 11 across 10 traffic police stations in the district, was aimed at curbing violations of the Supreme Court's directive on visibility standards for vehicle window tints. The crackdown was especially focused on private vehicles and transport carriers using unauthorised sun control films or heavily tinted glasses, which obstruct clear visibility and pose safety risks.

According to a police statement, officers booked 504 cases during the drive and imposed spot fines on erring vehicle owners. Many vehicles were found to have black films installed in violation of permitted norms, while others were modified with tinted glasses beyond the legal threshold.

The police also emphasised that such modifications can impede law enforcement surveillance and pose a threat to women's safety and public security. As part of the drive, authorities removed the tinted films on the spot and warned violators of stricter action during future checks.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police said the department will continue such enforcement measures in the coming days and urged motorists to adhere strictly to vehicle safety norms.(eom)