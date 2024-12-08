Dakshina Kannada to get long-awaited bridge over Nethravathi River

Bengaluru: In a boost to the infrastructure for Dakshina Kannada as the state cabinet has approved the long-pending proposal for a new bridge across the Nethravathi River.

The cabinet, during its meeting, gave administrative clearance for constructing the bridge along the Mangaluru-Cheruvathur-Coastal District Main Road. The bridge, estimated to cost Rs. 200 crore, is set to span 1,400 meters, connecting Kotekar and Bolar west of the existing NH-66 and railway bridges near Jeppinamogaru.

This project aims to address the growing need for improved connectivity and streamlined transport. The bridge is expected to enhance the transportation of goods, particularly benefiting the fishing industry by offering a quicker route between Mangaluru and Kerala. It will also provide an alternative pathway between Kasaragod and Mangaluru, significantly reducing traffic congestion caused by heavy vehicles on the existing highways.

The long-overdue approval comes as a relief to the residents of the region, who have been demanding the bridge for years. Its construction promises to alleviate the strain on current infrastructure while promoting economic activities by bypassing urban traffic.