Darshan interim bail: HM appeals to SC to vacate stay

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara has made a surprising statement regarding the appeal to the Supreme Court seeking suspension of the interim bail granted to actor Darshan in the Renukaswamy murder case. He clarified that there was no delay in filing the appeal seeking vacating of stay of interim bail.

Speaking in Bangalore, Parameshwar said the home department secretary will decide when the appeal should be filed. ‘I also suggested that if you want to file an appeal, file it’. He said that in such cases the procedures should be followed. Information should also be taken from the legal department regarding filing of appeal. A proposal should also come from the police department. Parameshwar said that the government will take a decision only later.

It has been a few days since Darshan, A2 in the Renukaswamy murder case, got conditional interim bail and was released from jail. He is said to be suffering from back pain and is undergoing treatment.

Minister Parameshwar said that there is a misconception about giving reservation to Muslims in government works. Some MLAs and leaders had submitted a letter of appeal to the CM regarding this matter. The CM had instructed the Minorities Department to verify that letter. Nothing else has happened except this. Any decision should be taken in the cabinet meeting. He said that it is not as if a decision is made immediately after asking for a review.

Commenting on the recommendation for prosecution against former CM BS Yeddyurappa and former health minister Sriramulu, there is a different dimension to the irregularities committed during the Covid era. There are purchases made for bed, medicine, PPE kit, test kit. He said that the cabinet sub-committee will study and come to a conclusion.

The decision of the cabinet sub-committee will be placed before the cabinet. This issue will not be discussed in tomorrow’s cabinet meeting. The cabinet sub-committee has not yet held a meeting. DCM is the chairman of the cabinet sub-committee, we are the members. Parameshwar said that there should be a discussion in the cabinet sub-committee first.