Darshan’s The Devil Nears Completion as Dialogue Shoot Wraps Up – Excitement Peaks Among Fans

Bengaluru: The highly anticipated Kannada film The Devil, featuring Challenging Star Darshan in the lead role, has completed its dialogue shoot, marking a crucial step in its production journey. Directed and written by Prakash Veer and produced under the banner of Sri Jai Mata Combines, the film now moves into the post-production phase with dubbing scheduled to begin soon.

The film has been shot extensively across Bangalore, Rajasthan, and other scenic backdrops, promising a visual spectacle combined with an intense narrative. The completion of the talkie portion brings the film one step closer to the big screen.

A new poster of The Devil was released recently, further stoking fan enthusiasm. Darshan’s electrifying new avatar has generated widespread excitement, solidifying the film’s position as one of the most awaited releases of the year.

Backed by a formidable crew, the film features Sudhakar S Raj behind the camera, B Ajaneesh Loknath as music director, Mohan B Kere heading art design, and the action-packed sequences choreographed by Ram-Laxman.

The film stars Rachana Rai opposite Darshan, supported by a talented cast including Tulsi, Achyut Kumar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Srinivas Prabhu, and Shobh Raj.

With a gripping storyline, top-tier technical talent, and Darshan in a commanding role, The Devil promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience for fans of Kannada cinema.