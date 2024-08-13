Dengue cases recline in Haveri district

Haveri : The surge in dengue cases that had been troubling the district since last May is now showing signs of decline. The number of fever patients, including those suspected of dengue, arriving at the Haveri District Hospital has noticeably decreased over the past week, according to Dr. PR Havanur, Chief Medical Officer of the Haveri district hospi-tal.

Dr. Havanur reported that dengue and other fever cases had been on the rise since April, peaking by the end of July. However, since the beginning of August, there has been a significant reduction in the number of patients. Previously, the district hospital was admitting 110 to 120 fever patients daily, many of whom were suspected of having dengue. This number has now dropped to 60 to 70 patients per day, with only a few suspected dengue cases among them. Despite this decline, he urged the public to re-main vigilant and not become complacent.

Dr. Havanur emphasized the importance of preventing mosquito bites and maintaining a clean environment, particularly during the ongoing rainy season when the risk of dengue and other mosquito-borne illnesses is high. He advised the public to eliminate sources of stagnant water, such as coconut shells, tires, and plastic bottles, and to use mosquito nets and repellents. He also urged people to seek medical attention at the first sign of fever rather than self-medicating. For suspected dengue cases, those with platelet counts dropping below 15,000 are being referred to KIMS Hospital in Hubli for further treatment.

While dengue cases were relatively low in March and April, they increased through May and June, peaking in late July. Now, with the decline in fever cases, the special dengue wards in the district hospital are largely empty, and the overall number of inpa-tients has decreased, leaving many beds vacant.