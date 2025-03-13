Did the BJP realise only now that there is a guarantee implementation committee?

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar hit back at the BJP for raising the issue of guarantee implementation committee in the Assembly. “We formed the guarantee implementation committee as soon as we came to power. It is about one and a half years since it was formed. Did the BJP wake up just now,” he retorted while speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha. He was replying to a query on BJP’s protest against the committee.“We have not snatched their rights. The rights of MLAs are intact. We have formed a new committee to oversee proper delivery of guarantee schemes to the people. This is formed to ensure people are getting the guarantee schemes. The BJP which criticised the guarantees has launched similar schemes in many of its states. Karnataka has become a role model in the country,” he added.

RSS workers in Maharashtra

“Did they not appoint RSS workers as personal secretaries of ministers in Maharashtra? Why have they appointed them even though RSS is not a political outfit? In the past, they had appointed an alternative Chairman to KRDBA by taking Rs 300 crore. We are only giving honorarium. We have given responsibilities to our party workers to ensure guarantee schemes reach the people efficiently,” he hit back.

Ranya Rao case

Asked if a minister was involved in the Ranya Rao gold smuggling case, he said, “It is just rumours and a game plan by the BJP. We all go to weddings and public events where we get photographed with many people. Can it be said that a person is related to a minister just because he is standing next? No minister abets a crime. The CM has also ordered an internal investigation into misuse of protocol rules. When I came back from Dubai, they made me remove my ring, watch and belt. I am surprised how 14 kg of gold was smuggled through in spite of such high security.”