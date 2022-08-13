Discrimination in BBMP ward allocation: Petition filed in High Court

Bengaluru: A petition has been filed in the High Court alleging that discrimination has been committed in the formation of Bruhat Bengaluru MahanagaraPalike (BBMP) wards under Chamarajpet assembly constituency.

Advocate S Ismail Zabiullah filed the petition, in which the Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner, Chairman of the Boundary Determination Commission, BBMP Chief Commissioner and the State Election Commission have been made respondents. The petition is yet to be heard.

Discrimination has been committed in the formation of BBMP wards under Chamarajpet assembly constituency. In Govindarajanagar and Padmanabhanagar assembly constituencies, the average population of each ward has been fixed at 30,000 and the number of wards has been increased. However, the number of wards has been reduced to 6 from the earlier 7, with an average population of 39,000 per ward in Chamarajpet assembly constituency alone. It is alleged that the famous KR Market Ward has been abandoned.

The notification issued by the government on July 14, 2022 to create BBMP ward of Chamarajpet assembly constituency should be cancelled. Government should be directed to create new wards. The petitioner has requested to direct the State Election Commission not to issue notification for BBMP elections until the petition is settled.

The draft redistribution of wards was published on 23rd June 2022. Objecting to it, the petitioner filed a petition on July 7. The government did not consider the appeal. So, the petitioner approached the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court said to settle the matter in the High Court. In that background, the petitioner has filed an application in the High Court.