DK Shivakumar: Potholes A Nationwide Issue, Media Wrongly Targeting Karnataka

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has come out strongly against what he described as “selective targeting” of Bengaluru’s road problems by the media. Addressing reporters on Monday, Shivakumar insisted that potholes are not unique to Karnataka but a nationwide issue that even affects areas near the Prime Minister’s residence in Delhi.

Shivakumar said civic workers in Bengaluru are filling “thousands of potholes per day” despite continuous rainfall, yet the narrative being projected focuses only on the shortcomings of Karnataka’s capital. “I toured Delhi yesterday. The media should see how many potholes there are on the Prime Minister’s residence road,” he remarked, pointing out that poor road infrastructure is a systemic challenge across India.

The Deputy CM also hit out at the BJP, claiming the opposition has no moral authority to criticise the Congress government when road conditions have deteriorated throughout the country under its rule. “If BJP could have done it better, why would roads be in this state?” he questioned.

Bengaluru’s crumbling infrastructure has become a flashpoint in recent weeks. Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy labelled the city a “city of potholes,” while logistics company BlackBuck announced its decision to shift operations away from the city’s Outer Ring Road citing poor connectivity and unsafe conditions.

Shivakumar dismissed such moves as attempts to “blackmail” the government, stressing that Bengaluru remains a global tech hub because of its unmatched talent pool — with over 25 lakh engineers and nearly two lakh foreign professionals. “No company will abandon a city with such a workforce,” he said confidently.

To address concerns, the Karnataka government has earmarked ₹1,100 crore for road repairs and construction across the city. Contractors have been given a final deadline until November to complete pothole-filling works. “Our goal is a clean Bengaluru and smooth traffic flow. The GBA will ensure potholes are cleared at the earliest,” Shivakumar assured.

His remarks underscore the growing political debate around Bengaluru’s infrastructure, with the Congress government facing criticism from both citizens and opposition leaders. Yet Shivakumar maintained that his administration is committed to restoring the city’s roads and improving urban mobility.