DKS stunt backfires as scooter used in video is of a traffic offender

Bengaluru: What was intended as a publicity move to showcase infrastructure progress turned into a shameful controversy for Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. On August 5, Shivakumar rode a scooter to inspect the newly constructed loop on the Hebbal flyover, a project aimed at alleviating Bengaluru's notorious traffic congestion.

The scooter, registered under the name "Babjan," was later found to have a staggering Rs. 19,500 in unpaid traffic fines from 34 violations, sparking widespread criticism and debate on social media platform X.

The video of Shivakumar, accompanied by Minister Bairati Suresh, riding the scooter through the flyover loop initially garnered attention for its symbolic gesture. However, the narrative shifted dramatically when it was revealed that the scooter had a history of traffic rule violations.

A user of X pointed out that the scooter had been fined for various offences that compounded to a fine of Rs. 19,500. Further investigation revealed that the scooter's issues extended beyond unpaid fines. Its insurance lapsed in 2020, just a year after purchase, indicating a lack of adherence to legal requirements.

Additionally, the owner, "Babjan," was captured on traffic CCTV speaking on the phone while riding without a helmet, further compounding the vehicle's record as a habitual offender. This pattern of non-compliance raises questions about the oversight and responsibility of vehicle owners, especially when such vehicles are used in public settings.

The revelation triggered a fierce backlash on social media, with users expressing disappointment and mocking the DyCM. Many highlighted the irony of this public figure, expected to uphold and promote traffic rules, flouting them. It was also reported by the observant X user that after the incident gained additional traction, the scooter’s owner paid Rs. 1,000 towards the fines.

The scooter ride by D K Shivakumar, intended as a publicity stunt to highlight infrastructure improvements, backfired by exposing the vehicle as a habitual traffic offender. With Rs. 19,500 in unpaid fines, lapsed insurance, and a history of violations, the incident has sparked a necessary conversation on accountability and leadership in road safety.

As of August 6, there has been no direct official response from Shivakumar addressing the fines, but the incident has been mocked by various handles including Janata Dal (Secular) and BJP Karnataka. The latest update on the fines claim that all pending fines have been paid off.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police has also taken cognisance of this incident through a post on X and had asked the Hebbal Traffic Police Station handle to look into the matter. However, that post has been deleted.