Elderly woman tied to tree, beaten over garbage dispute
Shivamogga: A 70-year-old woman was allegedly tied to a tree and brutally “assaulted” by her neighbour following an argument over garbage disposal in front of her house, police said on Monday. The incident occurred on the morning of June 24 in Gautampura village but came to light only after a video of the assault went viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage, they added.
The elderly woman, Huchamma, confronted her neighbour, Prema, for dumping garbage in front of her house, leading to a heated argument during which she allegedly made remarks about the latter’s “character”.
Enraged, Prema, with the help of two male relatives, allegedly dragged the elderly woman out of her house, tied her to a tree, and “assaulted” her, a senior police officer said.
“A case was registered at Anandapura police station the very next day, as soon as the matter came to our notice. Prema, who is also a relative of the septuagenarian, has been arrested,” police added.