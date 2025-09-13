Fake number plate car near Dks residence traced to former MLA Manjunath

Bengaluru: A dramatic twist emerged in the investigation into a suspicious car fitted with a fake number plate that was found parked near Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s residence in Sadashivanagar. Police have revealed that the vehicle is registered under the name of former Magadi MLA A. Manjunath.

Sadashivanagar police had seized the white Toyota Fortuner on September 7 after it was found stationary for several hours on the 18th Cross, close to Shivakumar’s residence. The car bore the registration number KA51 MW 6814, which, on verification, was found to belong to an individual named H. Deepak from Electronics City. When contacted, Deepak reportedly told police that his own vehicle was parked safely at his residence, raising immediate suspicions.

A closer inspection of the plate exposed the forgery. Officers found another number, KA42 P 6606, hidden beneath the false plate. On tracing this number, investigators discovered the vehicle was officially registered at the Ramanagara RTO in the name of ex-JD(S) legislator A. Manjunath.

Central Division DCP Akshay M. Hakay confirmed the findings. “The car is registered in the name of former MLA Manjunath. He had reportedly handed it over to a person named Krishnamurthy. Investigations are on to ascertain at what stage the number plate was tampered with,” the officer said. Former MLA Manjunath, responding to media queries in Ramanagara, distanced himself from the controversy. “I had given the vehicle to a person named Krishnamurthy. I have no information about why a fake number plate was fixed or why the vehicle was found near the DCM’s house,” he said.

Police sources said Krishnamurthy, when questioned, claimed he had received the car from another individual for temporary use and was unaware of the tampering. Officials are now probing the chain of possession and investigating whether the placement of the vehicle near the DCM’s residence was coincidental or deliberate.

The incident has triggered unease as it occurred in a high-security zone. Authorities are scrutinizing CCTV footage from the area and tracking the movement of the vehicle prior to its seizure. The case has been registered at Sadashivanagar Police Station, and further inquiry is underway to establish who masterminded the fake number plate swap and what the motive behind parking the car near Shivakumar’s residence could be.