Farmers celebrate victory as Irrigation gates installed at Kallasuru bridge

Haveri: In a major victory for farmers in the Savanur taluk, including those from Kallasuru, the long-standing battle for water management has ended in success. The Irrigation Department has finally provided the long-awaited gates for the Kallasuru Bridge cum barrage. A total of 132 gates were supplied by the department, and with the help of local laborers, farmers have successfully installed the crest gates, ensuring better water regulation for the area.

The gates were installed in three phases, with 44 gates in each phase. Farmers took it upon themselves to paint the new gates and apply rubber seals, sealing them with fabric and sand to prevent water leakage.

The installation process was completed by Sunday afternoon, and by the second phase, water flow had already been stopped. In the third phase, the gates were fully installed, and the farmers are optimistic that the reservoir will soon be filled, providing much-needed water.

This decision follows a series of protests and issues stemming from the theft of the previous gates. Three months ago, thieves made away with several gates from Kallasuru, including 98 gates specifically from the Kallasuru Barrage. This theft caused widespread concern among farmers, who were left without sufficient water to irrigate their lands.

In response, farmers raised their voices, warning that if the gates were not replaced before the water levels receded, it would have serious consequences for agriculture. They even offered to fund the installation of the gates themselves, pushing the authorities into action. The intervention of local farmers played a critical role in bringing about this much-needed solution.

The installation of the gates is expected to improve water levels across the surrounding villages, including Kallasuru, Sheshagiri, and Kosanuru. The gates will recharge local groundwater levels, provide drinking water to surrounding villages, and support irrigation for crops. Local farmers are especially relieved that they will be able to grow their crops without the previous water-related concerns.

However, the incident has also raised concerns about the security of these installations. The theft of the gates earlier this year prompted calls for better protection.