Farmers oppose survey for Greater B’luru Township project; demand fair compensation

Bengaluru: The ambitious Greater Bengaluru Township project hit resistance on its very first day of survey in Ramanagara taluk, near Bidadi. Farmers and villagers strongly objected to the joint land measurement exercise, expressing deep dissatisfaction over lack of consultation and clarity on compensation.

Authorities have identified 8,493 acres across villages under Bhairamangala and Kanchugaranahalli gram panchayats for the integrated township. To ensure transparency, officials from multiple departments—including revenue, land survey, agriculture, horticulture, sericulture, irrigation, PWD, and Bescom formed 12 joint teams to carry out a mobile app-based survey.

Villages included in the township plan are Bhairamangala, Kempayyanapalya, Aralalusandra, Hosuru, Bannigiri, K.G. Gollarapalya, Kanchugaranahalli, Thayappanadoddi, Mandalahalli, and Vaderahalli in Harohalli taluk. During the survey, officials assessed farmlands, commercial crops, cattle sheds, irrigation ponds, trees, sericulture units, pump houses, and polyhouses to record the extent of land and property.

Tensions escalated when the survey team reached Thayappanadoddi village, where several farmers and women staged a protest. Villagers accused the government of bypassing discussions with stakeholders and proceeding directly with land acquisition.

“It is unfair to start surveying our lands without even calling a farmers’ meeting. We will not allow our lands to be forcibly acquired. Stop this process immediately,” protestors demanded. Women sat on an indefinite dharna, insisting that the acquisition be dropped unless fair consultation and compensation are guaranteed.

The state government recently dissolved the BBMP and set up the Greater Bengaluru Authority along with five new municipal corporations, appointing commissioners and special commissioners to fast-track urban development. In this backdrop, the township survey was launched to kickstart expansion.

However, the absence of clear guidelines on compensation and rehabilitation has sparked farmer anger. Locals argue that the government is prioritizing rapid urban projects while sidelining the concerns of those who depend on agriculture for their livelihood.

With mounting resistance from farmers, the township project now faces uncertainty.

The government’s next move whether to pacify farmers through negotiations or push ahead despite protests will decide the future course of this mega township plan.