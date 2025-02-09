Forest department’s activities disrupt wildlife serenity

Bagalkot: In the microhabitat of the shy and sensitive deers (Chinkara) ongoing activities by the Forest Department have been causing disturbances to the local wildlife. The department, tasked with creating a favorable and peaceful environment for forest animals, has been using JCB machinery daily under the pretense of planting saplings, leading to increased noise levels that are frightening the animals.

In the border area of Mudhol taluk, the Yadahalli Chinkara Reserve becomes a site for the Forest Department’s earth-moving operations as they dig trenches for sapling planting. Officials explain that the work is being done to enhance afforestation in the Yadahalli Chinkara Reserve, which spreads across Bisanahalli, Theggi, Nagaral in the Bilagi taluk, as well as Halagali, Melligere, and Kishori regions in Mudhol taluk.

However, there have been no clear answers as to why preparations for sapling planting are being made so early in the monsoon season. Meanwhile, JCB machines continue to operate noisily throughout the forest under the direction of department officials.

Local access to the chinkara reserve has been prohibited, with the department staff preventing farmers from reaching their fields by vehicle. The staff claim that vehicle noise would disturb the wildlife, but the ongoing JCB noise inside the forest for over a week has angered locals.

The department’s personnel are traversing the forest with JCBs in areas where plant resources are already scarce, damaging the existing trees and vegetation. While the department claims to promote forest growth, their actions are simultaneously harming established plant life. The continuous noise from JCBs has driven wildlife, including wild boars, foxes, peacocks, crocodiles, and cheetahs, into farmers’ fields, resulting in crop damage.

Voices are rising, urging the authorities to utilize human resources instead of JCBs for digging trenches to promote afforestation. With ample time before the sapling planting season in the monsoon, employing local workers would not only provide livelihoods to the community but also prevent harm to wildlife, as emphasized by environmentalists.