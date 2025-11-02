Forest minister Ishwar Khandre: No illegal resorts or mining allowed in Karnataka’s forest areas

Chamarajanagar, Forest and Environment Minister Ishwar Khandre has made it clear that the state government has not permitted any illegal homestays, resorts, or stone quarrying activities in Karnataka’s forest regions. Speaking after a meeting with officials and farmers to address the growing issue of human-wildlife conflict, Khandre warned that strict action would be taken against anyone involved in illegal operations within forest limits.

“The human-wildlife conflict is not new — it has existed for centuries. But with an increase in wildlife population and shrinking forest areas, the conflict has intensified,” he said. The minister noted that two expert committees have already been formed to study the issue and find permanent solutions. Inputs from locals and farmers gathered in the meeting will also be incorporated into future policies.

Khandre presented alarming statistics: since 2021, over 260 people in Karnataka have lost their lives to wildlife attacks — most due to elephant and tiger incidents. In 2023–24 alone, 65 people were killed, including 48 from elephant attacks. This year (2025–26), 30 deaths have already been reported. “We will discuss increasing compensation for farmers whose crops or livestock are damaged by wildlife with the Chief Minister,” he added.

To improve monitoring, the department plans to deploy modern technology and set up a comprehensive command center to track animal movements and alert villagers. Field officers have been instructed to respond promptly to distress calls and stay present in conflict-affected areas rather than working remotely from offices.

The minister also directed that all animal capture operations must follow safety protocols and that forest personnel will receive specialized training. A proposal has been submitted to create a dedicated cadre of wildlife veterinarians to handle such emergencies.

Khandre further announced that the last safari trips in Bandipur have already been reduced, and if safaris are found to disturb wildlife, stricter regulations will follow. The state is also seeking central approval to provide basic amenities like electricity and drinking water to legal habitations located near forest edges.

“The government values every life — human or animal. We are working to minimize such tragedies through community participation and better management,” Khandre emphasized.

