Former CM Veerappa Moily and Raksha Ramaiah key aspirants for ticket in Chikkaballapura constituency

Bengaluru: In anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the Congress party in Karnataka is gearing up for a robust strategy to secure victory in at least 20 out of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. The party is committed to finalizing its candidates six months ahead of the elections, emphasizing a meticulous selection process for each constituency.

A crucial meeting was convened at the KPCC office on Saturday specifically addressing the Congress ticket for the Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha constituency. Chaired by the observer, Minister Zameer Ahmed, the meeting witnessed aspirants, including former Chief Minister Veerappa Moily, MLC M.R. Sitaram's son Raksha Ramayya, former minister Sivashankar Reddy, and former MLA Venkataramanappa, vying for the coveted ticket.

The competition for the Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha ticket is particularly intense between Veerappa Moily and Raksha Ramaiah. Moily, a two-time MP from the constituency (in 2009 and 2014), asserts his strong influence in the region and demands the ticket. On the other hand, Raksha Ramaiah highlights his extensive party work over the past two and a half years, emphasizing the trust he has garnered among the people. Former Minister Sivashankar Reddy and former MLA Venkataramanappa have also staked their claims for the ticket, adding to the complexity of the decision-making process.

An exhaustive process is underway to gauge the opinions of the Chikkaballapur constituency workers, with five aspirants seeking tickets. Zameer Ahmed Khan, the observer, assured that the gathered opinions would be compiled and submitted as a report promptly.

Veerappa Moily, addressing reporters, expressed his intention to contest in the Lok Sabha elections, acknowledging the aspirations of Raksha Ramaiah and stating that the final decision rests with the High Command. Raksha Ramaiah, confident of securing the ticket, affirmed his commitment to work regardless of who is chosen.

The aspirants, along with block and district Congress leaders, offered their opinions in the meeting, with the High Command expected to make the final decision. MLA Subbareddy, MLA Pradeep Eshwar, and other leaders reiterated their commitment to supporting the chosen candidate, emphasizing the need for unity within the party.

As the intricate process of candidate selection unfolds, the Congress party in Karnataka aims to align its strategy well in advance, anticipating a competitive and significant Lok Sabha Election in 2024.