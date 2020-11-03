Former Mysuru University VC Prof KS Rangappa named one of top scientists by Stanford

Mysuru: City scientist and former vice chancellor of University of Mysuru, Prof K S Rangappa has been named as one of top scientists of the world by Stanford University, USA.

The 25-page list released on Sunday comprises top scientists in all branches of science who have been involved in high-quality research from 1980 to 2020. Mr Rangappa has been named as one of the top organic chemical scientists of the world. He is the only one to have been chosen for the honour from among two percent of scientists from India.

This recognition is made based on the number of research papers and citations. He has published more than 500 research papers in the journal of international repute and obtained 11 patents for the discovery of anti cancer agents. Among them 438 research papers of Prof Rangappa have been considered for this recognition and he stands at the position of 2181 in the ranking. Prof Rangappa has developed 7,000 small synthetic organic compounds which have various pharmacological effects including anti cancer activity. Some of them are on clinical trial at the international level.

Prof Rangappa said,"I feel it is one of the biggest honors in the world and the true recognition for my research works for the past 40 years. Hard work never fails," he said.

Prof Rangappa has been recently appointed member of top advisory body of AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) by the Government of India and as CSIR-Emeritus Scientist by CSIR, New Delhi.

Son of a famer from Kanchagaaranakoppalu in K R Nagar taluk, Prof Rangappa who studied in a government school went on to become vice chancellors of two universities. The scientist who worked for 18 hours a day before retirement continues to work for at least 10 hours a day even now. At least 300 scientists from across the world are working with him on various research programme.