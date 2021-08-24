Former VC writes to Governor over irregularities in KSOU 

Mysuru: Former Karnataka state open university (KSOU) Prof N S Rame Gowda has written a letter to Governor alleging irregularities in KSOU. Ramegowda alleged that irregularities were present in appointments and celebrating silver jubilee function. He said that the UGC had withdrawn affiliation to KSOU in 2015. However,the KSOU planned to distribute degree certificates to 77,000 other state students which was stalled. The present VC is appointing more than 50 temporary lecturers by violating open university norms.



He alleged that during tenure of VC prof K S Rangappa KSOU had 1.5 lakh students and 50 lecturers. But now the number of students are below 50,000 and the KSOU is going to appoint another 50 lecturers. He said there is no provision to appoint temporary lecturers for open universities apart from appointments for six months during emergency.

He said owing to this illegal appointments KSOU would face financial burden in future, He said study centres have no work. According to act the KSOU Act, admission of students, teaching and examinations all should be conducted by respective study centres. But the KSOU gets the work done by university lecturers, he alleged.