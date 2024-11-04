  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Ganja Trafficking from Home Kundapura Couple Arrested

Ganja Trafficking from Home Kundapura Couple Arrested
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

An illegal drug trade was busted by the Kundapura Rural Police as officials have arrested a couple for allegedly storing and distributing ganja from their residence in Udayanagar, Gulvadi.

Udupi: An illegal drug trade was busted by the Kundapura Rural Police as officials have arrested a couple for allegedly storing and distributing ganja from their residence in Udayanagar, Gulvadi. The individuals, identified as Nazarullah Khan (40) and his wife Fatima (33), were found in possession of a substantial quantity of marijuana.

During the raid, law enforcement officials discovered 8.37 kg of ganja, neatly packed into five separate packets. The seized narcotics are estimated to be worth around Rs. 6.50 lakhs. Authorities also confiscated a suitcase and mobile phones believed to be linked to the drug operation.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the couple obtained the ganja from a supplier identified as Hasainar. A case has been filed at the Kundapur Rural Police Station, and further investigations are underway to trace the source of the narcotics and identify any other individuals connected to this network.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick