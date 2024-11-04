Live
- Bihar: Bypolls for Tirhut Graduate MLC Constituency to be held on Dec 5
- Indonesia seeks 120 million USD in investment by 2025
- Van Nistelrooy 'hoping' for Man Utd injury boost ahead of Europa League clash
- Vietnam strives to be among top three ASEAN countries in industrial competitiveness
- New antibody treatment boosts immune response against tumor: study
- Supreme Court judgment tomorrow on validity of UP Madarsa Act
- Uttar Pradesh enhances support for teachers with revised transfer policy
- Tokyo Stock Exchange to extend trading hours by 30 minutes
- 1,000 Chhath Puja ghats getting ready: Delhi CM Atishi
- Nvidia CEO wants SK hynix to advance supply of HBM4 chips by 6 months
Just In
Ganja Trafficking from Home Kundapura Couple Arrested
An illegal drug trade was busted by the Kundapura Rural Police as officials have arrested a couple for allegedly storing and distributing ganja from their residence in Udayanagar, Gulvadi.
Udupi: An illegal drug trade was busted by the Kundapura Rural Police as officials have arrested a couple for allegedly storing and distributing ganja from their residence in Udayanagar, Gulvadi. The individuals, identified as Nazarullah Khan (40) and his wife Fatima (33), were found in possession of a substantial quantity of marijuana.
During the raid, law enforcement officials discovered 8.37 kg of ganja, neatly packed into five separate packets. The seized narcotics are estimated to be worth around Rs. 6.50 lakhs. Authorities also confiscated a suitcase and mobile phones believed to be linked to the drug operation.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the couple obtained the ganja from a supplier identified as Hasainar. A case has been filed at the Kundapur Rural Police Station, and further investigations are underway to trace the source of the narcotics and identify any other individuals connected to this network.