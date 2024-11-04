Ganja Trafficking from Home Kundapura Couple Arrested

Udupi: An illegal drug trade was busted by the Kundapura Rural Police as officials have arrested a couple for allegedly storing and distributing ganja from their residence in Udayanagar, Gulvadi. The individuals, identified as Nazarullah Khan (40) and his wife Fatima (33), were found in possession of a substantial quantity of marijuana.

During the raid, law enforcement officials discovered 8.37 kg of ganja, neatly packed into five separate packets. The seized narcotics are estimated to be worth around Rs. 6.50 lakhs. Authorities also confiscated a suitcase and mobile phones believed to be linked to the drug operation.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the couple obtained the ganja from a supplier identified as Hasainar. A case has been filed at the Kundapur Rural Police Station, and further investigations are underway to trace the source of the narcotics and identify any other individuals connected to this network.