Golden Jubilee of NMPA: Celebratory song released at Srinagar

Srinagar: The Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, released the Golden Jubilee Song of the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) during the Chintan Shivir organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) in Srinagar. The event was attended by Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways Shantanu Thakur, MoPSW Secretary T.K. Ramachandran, NMPA Chairman Dr. A.V. Ramana, senior ministry officials, and heads of organisations under MoPSW.

The song, celebrating the 50-year journey of the port, highlights its transformation from a minor roadstead into a major maritime hub. It blends traditional and contemporary music to reflect the port’s contributions to trade, infrastructure, and the regional economy.

Established in January 1975, New Mangalore Port initially handled one lakh tonnes of cargo and has since expanded to manage 46 million metric tonnes annually. The port has also implemented green technologies and IT-based automation to streamline operations for the EXIM community.

As part of its Golden Jubilee celebrations, NMPA plans to inaugurate a 150-bed hospital under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and launch a commemorative stamp, coin, and coffee table book. Several port development projects and corporate social responsibility initiatives are also scheduled throughout the year.