Govt appoints administrator for Sahitya Parishat amid corruption allegations

In a major development, the Karnataka government has appointed K.M. Gayathri, Director of the Department of Kannada and Culture, as the administrator of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) following allegations of financial irregularities and misuse of power under the leadership of former president Dr. Mahesh Joshi. Gayathri formally assumed charge at the KSP central office on Tuesday.

The move comes after reports of fund mismanagement and administrative lapses within the Parishat. The Department of Cooperation had, in July, appointed an inquiry officer to investigate the charges. However, according to officials, the Parishat authorities failed to appear before the inquiry within the stipulated time and did not submit the required documents, prompting the department to recommend the appointment of an administrator.

Accepting the recommendation, the state government on Monday issued an order appointing K.M. Gayathri as the interim administrator. She will function in this capacity for three months or until the ongoing inquiry into the alleged financial irregularities is completed, whichever is earlier.

The Kannada Sahitya Parishat, a century-old literary institution, has been at the center of controversy in recent months over allegations of misuse of grants, irregular tender processes, and lack of transparency in fund utilization. Several Kannada writers and cultural activists had earlier demanded government intervention to protect the credibility of the organization. According to sources in the Department of Kannada and Culture, the administrator will have full authority to oversee the Parishat’s day-to-day operations, financial transactions, and coordination of ongoing literary activities, ensuring accountability and compliance with government norms.

Meanwhile, former president Dr. Mahesh Joshi has reportedly denied any wrongdoing, claiming that the allegations are politically motivated and that all expenditures were made transparently. He said he is ready to cooperate with the inquiry and present all relevant documents.

Officials say the inquiry is expected to be completed within the next few months, after which the government will decide on fresh elections for the Parishat’s executive committee.