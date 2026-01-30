Govt rolls out khadi push with welfare measures for employees

The Karnataka government has unveiled a comprehensive plan to promote khadi products among state government employees, making khadi attire compulsory once a month and announcing a series of incentives and welfare initiatives. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Dr Shalini Rajneesh, focusing on strengthening the khadi and village industries ecosystem.

Under the new policy, all officers and employees of government departments, public sector undertakings, boards, corporations, authorities, universities and aided institutions will wear khadi clothing on the first Saturday of every month. The initiative is set to be launched on April 24 and will apply uniformly across the state administration.

To encourage voluntary adoption and regular use of khadi, the Karnataka Khadi and Village Industries Board will extend an additional 5 per cent discount to government employees, over and above existing rebates available at its retail outlets. Employees have been advised to procure khadi garments primarily from government-run stores to directly support artisans.

The government has also laid down broad clothing options to ensure comfort and professionalism. Male employees may wear khadi shirts, trousers, overcoats and other formal garments, while women employees can choose khadi or khadi silk sarees, churidars and similar formal attire. In another major decision, the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) will extend a special additional 5 per cent discount on silk sarees and silk products to all state government employees. This benefit was earlier available only to Indian Administrative Service officers and will now be expanded to the entire workforce.

Further, the state government plans to introduce a “Government Employees’ Canteen” to provide daily essentials at subsidised prices. The scheme, to be implemented through MSIL on the lines of defence canteens, will be announced in the 2026–27 state budget.

Officials said the combined measures are aimed at boosting traditional industries, ensuring steady demand for khadi and silk products, and extending tangible welfare benefits to employees. The initiative is also seen as aligning with the broader push for self-reliance, sustainability and support for local artisans across Karnataka.