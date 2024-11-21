Govt will re-issue BPL cards to eligible families if cancelled wrongly: DKS

Bengaluru: Stating that the Government would re-issue BPL cards to eligible families if they were cancelled wrongly, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday reassured that there was nothing to worry.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, “The Centre has fixed certain parameters for BPL families and our government is taking action basis that. In case the BPL cards of some eligible families have been cancelled by mistake, new BPL cards would be issued. There have some discrepancies at some places and we will fix it. A review is being done to weed out ineligible people.” Asked why no physical visits were done while cancelling the BPL cards like they would while issuing new cards, he said, “The CM has given instructions to the minister concerned. We are sending the list of cancelled BPL cards to each MLA and they will take stock. The Guarantee Implementation Committee will be given the responsibility to visit the homes and rectify any mistakes in the cancellation of the BPL cards.” Asked about some MLAs placing demand for ministership, he said the CM would talk about this.”

Asked about CM’s Delhi visit, he said, “The CM is travelling to Delhi regarding launching of Nandini milk in Delhi. I was supposed to go as well, but I have to visit Murdeshwar for Fishermen’s Day celebration. Expansion of Nandini brand will benefit farmers. The visit has nothing to do with politics.”

Asked about protests by the Left parties on the encounter of Naxal leader Vikram Gowda, he said the Home Minister would comment on the issue.