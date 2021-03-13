Govt’s move to build artificial waterfall at Sankey Tank draws flak

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan on Thursday announced the construction of an artificial waterfall at Sankey Tank at a cost Rs 1.5 crore to attract tourists.



However, environmentalists and scientists have slammed the move.

Co-founder of Friends of Lakes, Ram Prasad said that the beautification is being given more importance over the ecological balance.

"We need to give more importance to ecology. Ecological and environmental balance should be given prime importance. Maintenance of sustainable goals to which India has agreed is important. If too many motors are installed in the water body to create an artificial waterfall will harm the living entities in the lake. Every intricate point with regards to ecology has to be studied before such projects are given a go-ahead," he remarked.

Associate Faculty, Centre for Sustainable Technologies (astra), Indian Institute of Science, Dr T.V. Ramachandra stated that the fountains which were functional were deliberately junked by BBMP.

"I had asked the engineer concerned to restore those fountains, and the chief engineer, BBMP lake division, had assured me of reinstalling as soon as the civil work was completed. Probably there was no scope for 'pocketing' funds with reinstalling functional fountains. There is a lack of accountability and transparency in the system. Hence, everyone comes up with fancy ideas to pilfer public money. Despite awareness among the public, the colonial mindset bureaucracy still wishes to mismanage," the senior scientist added.

Ramachandra remarked that the Deputy CM should instruct the engineers concerned to restore surface fountains, which does the job of aeration.

"This would enhance the water quality with recreation services," he said.