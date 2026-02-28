Groundwater crisis likely in 65 Bengaluru wards, says IISc study

An alarming study has revealed that groundwater levels are expected to decline sharply in 65 wards of the city in the coming months, raising concerns over a potential water crisis ahead of summer.

According to a report prepared by scientists from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), in collaboration with officials from the Central Ground Water Board and the State Groundwater and Geology Department, groundwater levels in several parts of Bengaluru have already dropped significantly.

The study used Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT)-based technology to analyse groundwater trends. The findings indicate that 65 wards may face acute groundwater shortages in the near future.

In response, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has drawn up an action plan worth ₹10.14 crore to tackle the anticipated summer water crisis. The Board has also decided to prioritise new water connections in the identified wards.

Officials have been instructed to closely monitor borewells, ensure proper functioning of RO plants, inspect water supply pipelines, and rectify leakages without delay. Steps are being taken to identify households without water connections and provide faster connections, especially to apartment complexes.

Authorities have also been directed to fill lakes in these areas, install Sintex tanks, set up temporary water distribution centres, and establish Cauvery water supply kiosks in densely populated and water-scarce localities, including slum areas.

Restrictions on water misuse

The Board has decided to prioritise drinking and cooking needs in water distribution. It is also preparing to impose fines on the misuse of drinking water for non-essential activities such as vehicle washing, gardening, and cleaning of premises.

Instructions have been issued to install aerators on taps in public places such as temples, malls, and government offices to reduce water wastage. Construction sites in the city will be mandated to use treated water.

Review meeting on March 3

A review meeting has been scheduled for March 3 to discuss water management strategies in the affected wards. BWSSB Chairman Dr. Ram Prasad Manohar has directed officials to present detailed reports on apartment numbers, water connections, lake-filling measures, supply to unconnected areas in the 110 villages under city limits, and the estimated expenditure for these works.

Among the wards likely to face groundwater stress are Hebbal, Jakkur, Yelahanka region areas, KR Puram, Koramangala, Vijayanagar, Kengeri, Nagarbhavi, Chamarajpet, and several others across north, west, and south Bengaluru.

The findings have once again highlighted the urgent need for sustainable groundwater management and long-term water conservation measures in the rapidly expanding city.