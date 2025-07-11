HC interim stay on closure of Jan Aushadi centres welcome: LoP

Bengaluru: ‘I welcome the interim stay order issued by the High Court regarding the closure of Jan Aushadhi centres. The government, which succumbed to the private lobby, has now faced a setback’, said Opposition Leader R. Ashok.

Speaking at a press conference, he said the High Court has issued an interim stay order on the closure of Jan Aushadhi centres. ‘The BJP had fought against this decision. The government closed Jan Aushadhi centres to favour private medical pharmacies. The government, which bowed to the private lobby, has now faced a setback. The Health and Medical Education Minister must now understand what people need and work accordingly’.

‘Government hospitals are required to provide 260-270 medicines, but such a quantity is not available. Medicines are available at discounted rates at Jan Aushadhi centres. Recently, during a visit to Hassan hospital, I found only one cardiologist. In an emergency related to heart conditions, they administer an injection and send patients to Bengaluru.

Closing Jan Aushadhi centres in such a situation would cause significant problems’, he said.

‘Terrorists are being facilitated even in jails. The Home Department is completely defunct. The state government must immediately deport Bangladeshi and Pakistani citizens. A special task force should be formed for this purpose. Vote-bank politics should not be played here.

Steps must be taken to monitor prisoners’ movements, and the use of mobile phones in jails should be prevented’, he demanded.

‘Rambhapuri Jagadguru has expressed his opinion. When lakhs of devotees visit, he expresses their sentiments. That’s what Swamiji has conveyed.

The government is announcing guarantees every day, but there’s no money to transport rice, leading to a lorry strike. Giving guarantees while keeping all bills pending is of no use.

Even though free bus services are provided, schoolchildren have to walk. Swamiji has said that people should be given a self-reliant life’, he noted.

‘B.K. Hariprasad has insulted the oppressed communities. In the BJP, we don’t announce presidents based on hereditary succession.

Elections are not held in Congress, but the BJP follows democracy’, he said.