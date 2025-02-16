Live
- Sports Min leads Fit India Sundays on Cycle in Mumbai, propagates PM's message to fight obesity
- C D Chavan, Founder & Chairman of Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Foundation
- Police release pictures of bike-borne robbers, announce Rs 5 lakh reward
- Railway Minister shifts blame to state govt over Metro fare hike
- Dalit Ministers seek to assert influence and challenge DKS
- Railways to launch train connectivity from Bengaluru city to Airport
- CM slams BJP for ‘peddling lies’ on Jal Jeevan Mission
- Hi-tech Ayurvedic Hospital that never opened
- Growing public outrage over proposed steel plant expansion
- Coalition govt. will create 20 lakh jobs in five Years, says Nimmala Ramanaidu
Just In
Hi-tech Ayurvedic Hospital that never opened
A 7.5 crore building. A fully high-tech structure. Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai laid the foundation stone, and current Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated it.
Chikkamagaluru: A 7.5 crore building. A fully high-tech structure. Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai laid the foundation stone, and current Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated it. Looking at the building, it would make anyone say, “Wow!” But the reality is that it has turned into a car shed. If things had gone as planned, this place should have been bustling with people by now. Unfortunately, due to the negligence of officials and public representatives, the building has crumbled, and now it serves as a car shed for officials.
A high-tech district Ayurvedic hospital with an expenditure of 7.5 crore has been constructed near the District Panchayat in Chikkamagaluru city. The three-story building, with 50 beds, is ready but remains closed. Instead of being used as a hospital, the building has become a parking space for the officials’ cars. Even though the hospital was completed over a year ago, the inauguration was held last year. However, the hospital has never been operational, and the doors remain locked.
In 2022, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai laid the foundation stone for the project. The inauguration was conducted by current CM Siddaramaiah in 2024, but still, the hospital is not serving the public. The area around the building is filled with garbage, and what was supposed to be a fully functional health facility is now a parking lot for officials and a gathering place for locals.
The credit for the construction of the building is being claimed by both the BJP and Congress. However, the hospital has yet to open its doors to the public. During the BJP government, the foundation stone was laid, and now, during the Congress tenure, the inauguration took place. But neither party has taken responsibility for the fact that the hospital, despite being ready for over a year, has never served the people.
C.T. Ravi, when he was an MLA, fought to bring both a medical college and an Ayurvedic hospital to the region. Now, with both political parties in power, the hospital still hasn’t opened. The building, though ready for use, remains underutilized, serving only as a place for parking cars rather than offering medical services.
This 50-bed hospital, with an estimated cost of 7.5 crore, could greatly benefit the people in the area. The locals, along with public representatives and officials, are urging that the hospital be opened for public service immediately. Overall, a year after the inauguration, the high-tech Ayurvedic hospital remains closed, and the only people using it are officials parking their cars. Meanwhile, the people who need the services are left waiting for a hospital that never opened.