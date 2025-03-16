Hindu Rashtra Conference Held in Bantwal

Bantwal: A regional Hindu Rashtra Conference was held on Sunday at Sparsha Kala Mandira, Bantwal, with religious leaders, legal professionals, and activists gathering to discuss issues related to Hindu identity and cultural concerns.

The event was inaugurated by Sri Ishapriyateertha Swamiji of Adamaru Mutt, Sri Ramananda Gowda of Sanatan Sanstha, Advocate Krishnamurthy, Yuva Brigade founder Chakravarti Sulibele, businessman M.J. Shetty, and Hindu Janajagruti Samiti State Coordinator Guruprasad Gowda.

Addressing the gathering, Chakravarti Sulibele spoke about cultural and religious challenges, urging the community to take responsibility for preserving its traditions. "Hindu religious institutions and practices are often criticised, and our faith is facing continuous challenges. It is our duty to safeguard our traditions," he said.

Advocate Krishnamurthy stressed the need for legal awareness and unity among organisations working towards the cause of a Hindu nation. "A collective effort is essential to address religious and national concerns," he remarked.

During the event, two e-books, Hindu Nation: Critique and Condemnation and The Appropriate Method of Celebrating Festivals and Scriptures, were launched.

The conference featured discussions on legal frameworks, cultural preservation, and the role of religious institutions in contemporary society.