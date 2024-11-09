How many houses have you built in your constituency, Mr Zameer? asks Bommai

Haveri: Former Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Basavaraj Bommai said it was he who first started the tank filling project in Karnataka. While campaigning in the villages of Timmapur and Hirebendigeri for BJP candidate Bharat Bommai on Friday, he responded to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s question about what projects Bommai had brought to Shiggaon.Bommai said he wanted to inform him that he was the one who initiated the tank filling project across the state.

The MP mentioned that vijayapura City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal had fought for the Indi irrigation project and the comprehensive irrigation project in Bijapur, and that he participated in the effort to enhance groundwater levels by implementing the tank filling project there. Following that, he initiated the Shiggaon-Savanur lift irrigation tank filling project.

The former CM pointed out that for years, there had been no irrigation project in Kanakapura, and residents had appealed to him. He responded by implementing an irrigation project. He constructed 103 km of roads in the Varuna constituency, while criticizing the current government for not having funds to fill potholes with tar and instead using mud.

Challenging Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed’s claim that he had not built a single house in Shiggaon, Bommai asserted that he had constructed over 12,000 houses and asked Zameer how many houses he had built in Shiggaon or in his own constituency in the past one-and-a-half years. “The entire government has come to defeat Bommai. This election is Bommai versus the Karnataka government. Everyone has come with bags full of money and is distributing it. I have taken this as a challenge.”

Bommai also accused the Congress of playing politics with police stations over the past six to seven months and alleged that Congress leaders were running clubs in the constituency. This election would decide the future of people’s lives, remarking, They have come for a four-day festival. Ask them what they have done in their constituency, and elect Bharat Bommai to victory with a big margin of votes.