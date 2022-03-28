 I-T serves notice to wife of ex-PM Deve Gowda

Hassan: Former minister and MLA H D Revanna on Monday said that "Income Tax (IT) department has served a notice to my mother".

Revanna's mother is Channamma, wife of JDS supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda. Revanna said "We have an agricultural land at Doddapura village in the name of my mother.

Sugar cane crop is cultivated in the land and hence this notice. Let the DC himself inspect the land".

Visibly upset, Revanna alleged that " Officials are swindling crores of rupees. If we had made up our mind, we could have had more money and land in Hassan".

Now, a notice has been issued at ex- prime minister's house. We won't indulge in politics of hatred, said Revanna.

Former chief minister and JD(S) second-in-command H D Kumaraswamy expressed ignorance about any notice being served to his mother.

"I have no information about the notice but if they have served it then we should not panic.

In our family, our activities are like an open book," Kumaraswamy told reporters in Bengaluru.

The JD(S) leader said even if the Income Tax notice has been issued, there was no need to bother about it.

"No one can do anything if we are clean and transparent," the former chief minister said, adding that they will reply to the notice accordingly.

He also underlined that the notice served to his mother should not be used for political gain.

According to him, the case will be "finished" once they furnish the information that the I-T officials have sought regarding their properties.

"In 60 years of his political life, Deve Gowda never gave importance to money, nor did we," Kumaraswamy said.

There was no immediate response from the I-T department regarding the notice.