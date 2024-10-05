I will not resign for any reason: K’taka CM Siddaramaiah

Raichur (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reiterated on Saturday that he would not tender his resignation for any reason.

“I do not fear either the BJP or the JD (S),” he underlined.

Speaking to reporters in Raichur, he stated, why are the discussions and speculations done at this stage? Is it possible to tender resignation over false allegations if the demands are made? They are false allegations. “We will give answers to the false allegations and present the ground realities before the people,” CM Siddaramaiah stated in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

“I am not afraid of those parties because I have not done anything wrong. I need to be fearful if I have committed any wrongdoing. Has anyone stated that I have committed a mistake? If false allegations surface, will anyone resign?” Siddaramaiah said.

When asked about the debate in the state on change of guard in the state, CM Siddaramaiah angrily asked, “Who told you that there is a debate on bringing me down from the Chief Minister’s post? If ministers hold meetings, you can’t imagine things. If Minister Satish Jarkiholi meets our AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, you guess something. These meetings were held earlier as well and they are going on now.”

When asked about JD (S) MLA G.T. Deve Gowda supporting him, Siddaramaiah stated, “G.T. Deve Gowda is the Core Committee Chairman of the JD (S) party. He is a senior member of the JD (S) party and also, one of the members in the MUDA Commission; he has told the truth. What’s wrong with that?”

“I don’t know about the involvement of G.T. Deve Gowda in the MUDA scam, because I am not a member of the MUDA and I have not attended any meeting held by the MUDA. G.T. Deve Gowda was opposed to the carrying out of Bengaluru-Mysuru Padayatra by the BJP and JD (S),” CM Siddaramaiah said.

When asked about Opposition leader R. Ashoka’s challenge that he will submit his resignation too if CM Siddaramaiah resigns from his post, Karnataka CM stated, “Let the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka resign from his post first. Let him submit his resignation first. He has got government land and claimed that the court ruled in his favour. Our senior ministers have brought out that scam. If Ashoka wants to submit a resignation over the issue, let him submit the resignation.”