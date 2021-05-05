Indian Navy ship INS Talwar arrives with oxygen from Bahrain

On Wednesday, INS Talwar arrived at the New Mangalore port with the first consignment of 54 tons of oxygen from Manama in Bahrain.



As a part of the ongoing national effort to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, Indian Navy has launched Operation Samudra Setu II to bring in by sea the much-needed oxygen and associated medical supplies from friendly countries.

As many as nine warships have been diverted to various ports in the region extending from Kuwait in the West to Singapore in the East.

Vice Admiral MS Pawar, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff on the progress of Operation Samudra Setu II said, "Additionally INS Airavat from Singapore and INS Kolkata from Kuwait are heading back home with liquid oxygen, oxygen filled cylinders, cryogenic tanks and other medical equipment.

While, three more warships are scheduled to pick up more supplies from Kuwait and Doha, the LPD INS Jalashwa, mission deployed in South East Asia is ready to be diverted to ports in the region as situation demands.

Just as last year Indian Navy launched Operation Samudra Setu to repatriate our distressed citizens from IOR countries, let me assure the countrymen that the Navy will continue with its efforts to bring relief and together, we will overcome this challenge."