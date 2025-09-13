Live
IRIS Home Fragrances forays into aroma therapy Market
BENGALURU: IRIS Home Fragrances, the premium home fragrance brand from the house of Cycle Pure Agarbathi, has announced its foray into the fast-growing aromatherapy category with the launch of its new Aromatherapy line.
With a 78-year family legacy, this collection promotes respiratory wellness, refreshes and energizes, and helps relieve stress. It is designed with the principles of Aromachology, the scientific study of how scents influence human behavior and emotions. IRIS’ Aromatherapy range has been designed to bring together traditional healing practices with contemporary wellness needs, providing consumers with safe, effective, and easy-to-use products created to restore balance, relaxation, and energy in daily life.
The Aromatherapy range is available in seven signature fragrances, meticulously chosen for their therapeutic benefits. Lavender promotes relaxation and restful sleep, Ylang-Ylang uplifts mood and reduces anxiety, Eucalyptus supports respiratory wellness, Peppermint refreshes and energises, Frankincense calms the mind and aids meditation, Orange brightens mood and relieves stress, while Lemongrass adds a boost by invigorating and purifying the environment.