Is the Congress momentum waning in State?

Mangaluru: After the Congress' repeated attempts at making a mark in poll-bound Karnataka, their efforts seem to be waning in the eyes of the state's voters. Despite the Bharath Jodo Yatra and Prajadhwani Yatra having its temporary impact in few parts of the state, the BJP seems to be making relentless efforts to gain confidence of voters. Its top bosses Prime Minister Modi and 'Chanakya' Union Home Minister Amit Shah's frequent visits has rattled the Congress.

With all the intra-party bickering, inter-party mudslinging and other unhealthy political developments, the Congress party seems to be losing traction in the Karnataka. As this assembly poll holds major importance to both BJP and Congress, the people feel that the latter needs to step-up its game to prove to be a strong opponent.

Without a doubt, the Congress had come up with some innovative campaigns against the BJP like 'PayCM', 'CM Uncle' targeted towards Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and now the 'Answer Madi Modi' campaign aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his February 6, 2023 visit to Karnataka.

Now, the BJP is bringing in party bigwigs as the assembly elections draw closer. A big push for the Indian market was the inauguration of India's biggest helicopter manufacturing factory in Tumakuru district. This factory of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is spread over 615 acres in Gubbi taluk of the district and is expected to manufacture more than 1,000 helicopters in the 3 tonne to 15 tonne range with estimated returns of Rs. 4 lakh crore in 20 years.

Apart from this, the recent visit of Yogi Adityanath has set the pace for elections in the state while boosting morale of BJP cadres in Karnataka. On February 11 , Amit Shah is expected to visit the state again and this time, with a meeting agenda with one of India's largest cooperative institutions, Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative Limited (CAMPCO) which is based in Dakshina Kannada district. Amit Shah is also expected to conduct a road show in Mangaluru city that day.

These frequent visits of BJP bigwigs to poll-bound Karnataka is certain to prove troublesome to Congress. But could the old ally of Congress, the Janata Dal (Secular) be part of the turning point for the state elections?