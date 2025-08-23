It is for the people to judge whether the govt can be called ‘abettor’: CM

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday addressed the Legislative Assembly regarding the stampede incident during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) victory celebrations, which claimed the lives of several children.

Expressing deep sorrow, the Chief Minister said, “Before being a Chief Minister, I am a human being. Such tragedies always shake the conscience.” He extended condolences to the families of the victims and assured strict action against those found responsible.

Responding to the opposition’s criticism, Siddaramaiah stated that it was for the people and the House to judge whether the government could be called an “abettor.” He reminded members that similar stampede tragedies had occurred in India and abroad during religious gatherings, sports victories, and large public events. Citing examples from England, the United States, Indonesia, and France, he explained that such incidents were linked to mass hysteria and not confined to any one nation or government.

Highlighting the strong emotional connect of people with RCB, Siddaramaiah said, “RCB has been projected as a matter of pride for Bengaluru and Karnataka. Hence, people’s sentiments cannot be ignored.”

The Chief Minister informed the House that immediately after the incident, a judicial inquiry led by Justice Michael D’Cunha was constituted. The report concluded that lapses by RCB management, DNA, KSCA, and Bengaluru City Police led to the tragedy. Following this, police officers were suspended and criminal cases were registered against the concerned institutions.

Rejecting the opposition’s comparisons with other tragedies such as the Godhra incident or Covid mismanagement, Siddaramaiah asked, “Were your leaders ever called abettors in those cases?” He reiterated that the government is committed to ensuring accountability and preventing such incidents in the future.