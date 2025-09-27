Live
- Apna.co Launches AI-Powered ‘Apna Safety’ to Combat Job Scams During India’s Festive Hiring Surge
- Kalladka to receive prestigious award
- Union Minister attends final rites of Bhyrappa
- Community’s trust sustains Dharmasthala amid allegations: Dr Veerendra Heggade
- Shirapur model rainwater harvesting project to boost groundwater in Kalyana Karnataka
- O2 to Rajanivaasa : Raghav Nayak on experimenting with stories that speak
- Bride’s mother accuses YouTuber of fraud, raises safety concerns
- Brahmotsavam Celebrations Underway at Tirumala, Kalpavriksha Vahana Seva held
- Fake ‘Dr. Abdul Kalam Foundation’ marathon dupes participants
- No temple funds deposited in state treasury, clarifies Minister
Kalladka to receive prestigious award
Bengaluru: Ashok Kalladka, Editor-in-Chief of Reporter Karnataka, has been selected for the pres-tigious Devanampriya Priyadarshini Ashoka award,...
Bengaluru: Ashok Kalladka, Editor-in-Chief of Reporter Karnataka, has been selected for the pres-tigious Devanampriya Priyadarshini Ashoka award, conferred annually by Karnataka Karyanirata Patrakarara Dhvani (Muski Unit).
Kalladka, who began his journalism career as sub-editor and reporter with Vijaya Kar-nataka, Janavahini and Canara Times, established Reporter Karnataka Media Network four years ago. The platform has since grown into a prominent digital media outlet in the state.
The award recognises Kalladka’s contribution to journalism and his efforts in promot-ing digital media. He had earlier been honoured with the Karnataka Media Rat-na award.
The award, instituted in memory of Emperor Ashoka — whose rock edicts are found prominently in Muski, Raichur district — is presented each year to achievers in differ-ent fields.
Kalladka will receive the award during World Press Day celebrations on September 28 at the Murugh Rajendra Kalyana Mantapa, Muski. The event will be attended by state president of the association, Bangle Mallikarjun, and Muski taluk president Virupaksha Swamy Salimath, among others.