Kalladka to receive prestigious award

Bengaluru: Ashok Kalladka, Editor-in-Chief of Reporter Karnataka, has been selected for the pres-tigious Devanampriya Priyadarshini Ashoka award, conferred annually by Karnataka Karyanirata Patrakarara Dhvani (Muski Unit).

Kalladka, who began his journalism career as sub-editor and reporter with Vijaya Kar-nataka, Janavahini and Canara Times, established Reporter Karnataka Media Network four years ago. The platform has since grown into a prominent digital media outlet in the state.

The award recognises Kalladka’s contribution to journalism and his efforts in promot-ing digital media. He had earlier been honoured with the Karnataka Media Rat-na award.

The award, instituted in memory of Emperor Ashoka — whose rock edicts are found prominently in Muski, Raichur district — is presented each year to achievers in differ-ent fields.

Kalladka will receive the award during World Press Day celebrations on September 28 at the Murugh Rajendra Kalyana Mantapa, Muski. The event will be attended by state president of the association, Bangle Mallikarjun, and Muski taluk president Virupaksha Swamy Salimath, among others.