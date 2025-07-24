Kannada must be fully implemented in dist admn

Udupi: Emphasising the need for complete and effective implementation of Kannada in official administration, Kannada Development Authority (KDA) Chairman Dr. Purushothama Bilimale has urged officials to show greater sensitivity in upholding the legacy of the language.

Speaking at a review meeting on Kannada implementation at the Udupi Deputy Commissioner’s office, Dr. Bilimale noted that Kannada has a heritage spanning over 2,000 years. He warned that officials who fail to implement Kannada in administration will be held directly accountable.

He stressed that tenders, notifications, and work orders related to public infrastructure projects must be issued in Kannada.

This, he said, would not only empower local Kannada-speaking contractors but also generate employment for local youth.

Dr. Bilimale further urged banks to appoint Kannada-speaking personnel at branches to ensure that locals can conduct routine banking with ease.

He directed that a meeting of major banks in the district be convened to discuss this.

Deputy Commissioner Swaroop T.K. assured that Kannada is being appropriately used in the district administration and that the language’s implementation will be prioritised in all upcoming KDP (Karnataka Development Programme) meetings.

KDA Secretary Dr. Santosh Hanagal, member Yaqub Khader Gulwadi, Zilla Panchayat CEO Prateek Boyle, Additional DC Abeed Gadial, and other senior officials attended the meeting.