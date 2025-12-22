Karjol accuses govt of creating confusion over internal reservation

Bidar: BJP MP and former Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Karnataka government, accusing it of lacking the political will to implement internal reservation in a transparent and constitutionally sound manner. He alleged that the Congress government had deliberately created confusion by introducing a new Bill on the last day of the Belagavi Assembly session without adequate discussion.

Addressing a press conference in Bidar, Karjol said internal reservation was not “anyone’s personal property” to be distributed arbitrarily, but had to be implemented strictly in accordance with constitutional provisions and Supreme Court directives. “If the government had genuine intent and commitment, it would have tabled the Bill earlier and allowed detailed debate. Instead, it was rushed through on the final day, which is nothing but an eyewash,” he said, terming the move condemnable. Karjol recalled that when Basavaraj Bommai was Chief Minister, internal reservation had been implemented based on the Madhu Swamy report. However, he claimed that systematic misinformation led to the BJP’s electoral setback in 2023. “Despite clear Supreme Court directions, the present government failed to implement internal reservation in time. Later, it constituted the Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das Commission and acted on its recommendations. After opposition from certain sections, the government has once again changed its stand and introduced a fresh Bill, raising doubts about its intentions,” he said.

He further pointed out that constitutional provisions and apex court rulings clearly mandate internal reservation in both recruitment and promotions. “The state government is now attempting to restrict internal reservation only to recruitment. This is unacceptable. The government must withdraw this decision, failing which it will face statewide protests from Scheduled Castes,” Karjol warned.

Former MP A. Narayanaswamy also criticised the Congress leadership, alleging that ministers H.C. Mahadevappa and Priyank Kharge lacked genuine concern for Dalits. He accused the government of diverting SCSP/TSP funds meant for welfare schemes and misusing funds of Valmiki and Bovi corporations. “Mahadevappa could not even provide a borewell through the Social Welfare Department, and Priyank Kharge has not ensured housing or sites for Dalits. Where is their concern?” he questioned.

Narayanaswamy demanded that internal reservation be implemented in recruitment, promotions and local bodies, warning that the new Bill ran contrary to this objective.

He said the government would be given a one-month deadline to rectify the Bill, failing which protests would be launched across all districts. He also urged Madiga community MLAs and ministers within the Congress to raise their voice. Criticism was also directed at district in-charge minister Eshwar B. Khandre for laying the foundation stone for the Babu Jagjivan Ram Bhavan in Bidar without ensuring fund availability.

Leaders alleged that the sanctioned ₹6.25 crore and one acre of land had been diverted, calling it an insult to the community.

Karjol concluded by alleging that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was delaying internal reservation under external influence and demanded immediate implementation based on either the Nagamohan Das or Madhu Swamy recommendations.