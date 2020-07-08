Karnataka: 96-year-old woman discharged in nine days after Coronavirus treatment

Karnataka: A 96-year-old woman from Karnataka has been recovered from Noval Coronavirus in nine days and has been discharged from hospital. "The woman from Hiriyur from Chitradurga district was admitted to the state-run hospital on June 27 for treatment after she tested positive. Her recovery is remarkable and she was discharged on Monday," says M Hanumanthappa, Chitradurga health official.

Hanumanthappa added, "Out of the 90 Covid cases reported in the district, 52 have been cured and discharged so far, while 38 are undergoing their treatment. No patient has been deceased in the village."