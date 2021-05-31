Karnataka' Further Decision On Lockdown Would Be Based On Scientific Basis

Lockdown in Karnataka: K Sudhakar, Karnataka's Health Minister, said on Monday that a decision on the future of lockdown must be made on a scientific basis because it is intended to save lives and that the Chief Minister will make a final decision after reviewing expert reports and consulting with cabinet colleagues. Kerala is currently on lockdown until the 7th of May.

He added the state's COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has issued a report, providing suggestions to the government on further steps, including prolonging the lockdown, highlighting the importance of technical and medical reasons behind such decisions.

According to K Sudhakar, lockdown or unlocking is linked to the medical component, and the repercussions on human life during a pandemic must be recognised before judgments are taken.

He also mentioned that the further decisions that would be taken for the state would be based on scientific research as it is about saving the lives of the people.

According to the reports, TAC had asked the government to extend the lockdown for one more week, a report published by LiveMint.

On Sunday, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa indicated that the government will decide on the future of the lockdown based on the scenario and expert advice, immediately before the present one ends.

Furthermore, in response to a query about rumours of a state leadership shift, Sudhakar remarked that, in his opinion, discussing politics during the COVID scenario is meaningless.