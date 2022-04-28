Karnataka Government To Conduct Mega-Vaccination Initiative For Children Among 6 To 12 Years At Schools

According to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the Karnataka government will conduct a mega-vaccination initiative for children aged 6 to 12 at schools as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instructions, but no suchrestrictions will be imposedon economic activities, for now, however, the public must cooperate by adhering to all Covid protocols.



He stated that the administration intends to concentrate more on Bengaluru, which has evolved as the state's Covid center. Bommaiaddressed this aftervideo calling with PMModi on Wednesday fordiscussingthe current Covid issue in the country.They explained the current situation in Karnataka to the Prime Minister.

The state has taken ownership of Covid. However, since April 9, Bengaluru's optimism has begun to rise. The state government has intensified testing, with the goal of reaching at least 30,000 tests each day, and Bengaluru now conducts tests over 10,000 samplings per day. International travelers are also subjected to random testing. Officials are tracking travelers from Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, South Korea, and other nations with a high number of cases. Apart from that, according to Bommai, Covid tests will be performed on all SARI patients hospitalized in several hospitals, so if they are detectedpositive thentheir samples would be sent for further genome testing.

The Drug Controller General of India approved Covaxin, a vaccine developed by Bharath Biotech, for use in children aged 6 to 12. The Prime Minister instructed governments to hold mass vaccination efforts in schools for children in this age group, as well as to boost immunization rates among older children. He went on to say that the focus is on persons above the age of 60. Bommai added that they are focusing more on Track, Trace, Treat, and Tika reported The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the authorities and the administration is assuring that they are well prepared to tackle the upcoming curbs. Government hospitals have over 50,000 beds, whereas private hospitals have over a lakh. Apart from that, the government has enough oxygen and 60 lakh vaccines on hand. The administration has planned to increase the present capacity of oxygen by 1,100 MT.