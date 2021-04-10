Karnataka: Hotel owners fear dip in business due to night curfew

Bengaluru: Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in the State, the State government on Thursday imposed night curfew and other restrictions on gatherings at weddings and social functions. As a result, the hospitality industry which is just recovering from the lockdown impact have received another bodyblow. Owners of several hotels and restaurants in the State on Friday opposed the Karnataka government's move to impose night curfew from Saturday, arguing that the decision would severely dent their business.



Reacting to the orders, P C Rao, president of Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association, described night curfew in Bengaluru and other cities as "irrational" and a step with "no proven results to contain the pandemic". "Such a step would contribute to an estimated 15 to 20 per cent loss of business for hotels, bars and restaurants. Those situated on highways will see a greater negative impact apart from creating trouble for passengers," said Rao.

According to the government order issued on Friday, "night corona curfew" will be in place in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Udupi, and Tumkur, from Saturday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. till April 20. According to the people involved in businesses linked to weddings, the night curfew imposed in the city will adversely affect them. "How can I finish my work at any function by 9 p.m. (when curfew comes into effect)? Customers are canceling orders," a catering operator rued on Friday.

It is said that after investing huge capital on wedding clothes, shop owners are worried about the sale and recovering the investment this year.

The movement of essential goods or commodities and medical and other essential services will be exempted from curfew.

Curfew impact

♦ Night curfew will be imposed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from April 10 to 20

♦ Only those who have health issues and their attendees will be allowed to travel

♦ Travel for essential services, goods delivery, e-commerce will be allowed

♦ Employees of industries who work in night shift must reach work before 10 p.m.

♦ Only medical and emergency services will be allowed, other economic activity will be restricted

♦ Those who are travelling during curfew period from railway station, bus stand or flight must produce their tickets as proof of their travel