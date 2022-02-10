Karnataka: Police complaint against JUH for announcing 5 lakh reward for girl

Mandya: Narendra Modi Vichar Manch (NMVM) has lodged a complaint with Mandya Police against Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind for announcing Rs 5 lakh cash reward to the student, Muskaan Khan, who raised 'Allah hu Akbar' slogan during protests on Tuesday.

Muskaan Khan, a student of PES College of Arts, Science and Commerce in Mandya, was heckled by a group of saffron-clad students on the college premises for wearing burka. Not unnerved by this, she turned back and responded with 'Allah hu Akbar' even as the students chased her and raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan. The video is now viral on social media. Appreciating the courage of Muskaan, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has announced Rs 5 lakh cash reward for her.

"It is a matter of great concern that students of Karnataka have sown poisonous seeds of religious intolerance creating unrest in the society.

Announcement of cash reward by fundamentalist organisations and separatist institutions is a worrying development," complainant C.T. Manjunath, State secretary of the Manch stated in his complaint on Wednesday.

"I strongly believe that the organisation is behind the hijab crisis in the State. The financial transactions of this organisation should be scrutinized and legal action initiated. This act of announcing cash reward encourages fundamentalism and religious fanaticism," he said.